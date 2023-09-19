GD Chair Comments on Partskhaladze Citizenship Controversy

Commenting on the USA-sanctioned former Prosecutor General, Otar Partskhaladze’s controversial dual (Russian and Georgian) citizenship issue, the ruling Georgian Dream chairperson, Irakli Kobakhidze stated that if a person becomes a citizen of a foreign country without informing Georgian authorities, then the inquiry is conducted and may result in the termination of the citizenship.

“As far as I know, the Ministry of Justice has started looking into the matter,“ Kobakhidze said.

The GD Chair emphasized once more that Otar Partskhaladze is indeed a Georgian citizen, and as a result, the imposed sanctions cannot be enforced against him in the same manner as they are typically applied to non-citizens of Georgia.

The GD Chair was reacting to the statement made by the President of Georgia earlier today, according to which “no document regarding the Georgian citizenship of Otar Partskhaladze has been submitted to the President.“

The organic law on Georgian citizenship reads that in case of acquiring foreign citizenship, the decision on granting consent to retain the Georgian citizenship shall be taken by the President of Georgia in accordance with the procedure established by the Law.

UPDATE: Later today, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia stated that regarding the legal response to the sanctioning of Otar Partskhaladze by the US government and publicly disseminated information around the matter, the investigation is currently being conducted by the State Security Service. According to the Office, the evidence collected, which includes information requested from relevant foreign authorities, will undergo a thorough legal evaluation and subsequently, an effective legal response will be issued, and information regarding these developments will be shared with the public, taking into account the significant public interest in the matter.

For the record, on September 14, The United States sanctioned Otar Partskhaladze (and a Russian Intelligence Officer Aleksander Onishchenko) for exerting Russia’s malign influence in Georgia. According to the US, “FSB Officer Onishchenko likely assisted his associate Partskhaladze in obtaining a Russian passport and possibly Russian citizenship. Partskhaladze has fully taken on a Russian identity and routinely travels to Russia. Onishchenko and the FSB have leveraged Partskhaladze to influence Georgian society and politics for the benefit of Russia. Partskhaladze has reportedly personally profited from his FSB connection.”

