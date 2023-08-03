Deadly Landslide in Racha Kills at Least Two

A landslide has occurred in Shovi, Oni Municipality in the Racha region of Georgia. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, around 70 people have been moved to a safe area as a result of the rescue operation. By the end of the day, rescuers had reportedly recovered the bodies of two people. Communication with ten other people known to be at the site of the natural disaster has not been established so far.

The MIA press release also said that two Border Police helicopters and around 400 rescuers, including Emergency Management Service personnel and firefighters from the Emergency Management Service of the MIA, as well as representatives of other MIA units are involved in the rescue operation.

According to MIA the operation will continue throughout the night.

More to follow…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)