Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 20.1% in January-June 2023

On July 19, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published preliminary data indicating that in January-June 2023, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 20.1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, totaling $10.269 billion in value.

During the same period, exports from Georgia increased by 19.3% to $3 billion, while imports rose by 20.4% to $7.2 billion. As a result, the country’s negative trade balance was $4.16 billion, representing 40.5% of its foreign trade turnover.

In January-June 2023, Turkey was Georgia’s largest trade partner with $1.46 billion in trade volume, followed by Russia with $1.3 billion, United States with $821 million, China with $795 million, and Azerbaijan with $734.4 million.

During the same period, Armenia was Georgia’s largest trade partner in exports with $440 million, followed by Azerbaijan with $413.3 million, Russia with $344 million, Kazakhstan with $300.6 million, and Kyrgyzstan with $281.2 million.

In terms of imports, Georgia’s largest trading partners were Turkey with $1.2 billion, Russia with $927.3 million, United Stated with $775 million, China with $575 million, and Germany with $446.2 million.

In January-June 2023, the largest commodity groups in exports were led by motor cars – with 990.8 million US dollars. Then come: copper ores and concentrates – with 341.3 million US dollars; wine of fresh grapes – 126 million US dollars; ferro-alloys – with 109.6 million US dollars; nitrogenous fertilizers – 98.5 million US dollars; spirituous beverages – 83.6 million US dollars; water, natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters, not containing added sugar – 58.6 million US dollars; waters, mineral and aerated waters, containing added sugar – 58.6 million US dollars; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes – 53.5 million US dollars; electrical energy – 52.3 million US dollars; other commodities – 1 billion US dollars.

As for imports, the major commodity groups here are motor cars – with 1.3 billion US dollars; petroleum and petroleum oils – with 497 million US dollars; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – 275.6 million US dollars; medicine put up in measured doses – 264.3 million US dollars; telephone sets and apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data (including wired/wireless networks) – 181.4 million US dollars; copper ores and concentrates – 178 million US dollars; automatic data processing machines and units thereof – 87.3 million US dollars; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, and cigarettes – 73.5 million US dollars; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – 73.3 million US dollars; tractors – 65.3 million US dollars; other commodities – 4.2 billion US dollars.

