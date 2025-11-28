German Ambassador Speaks with RFE/RL About GD Attacks, Bilateral Relations, EU Prospects

In an extensive interview with RFE/RL’s Georgian Service – his first since returning from consultations in Berlin – German Ambassador Peter Fischer discussed the ruling party’s attacks against him, the state of German-Georgian relations, and Georgia’s prospects for EU integration.

The interview, published on November 27, comes at the lowest point in recent bilateral relations and follows a series of controversies between Tbilisi and Berlin, including the Georgian Foreign Ministry’s summoning of the German ambassador, as well as continued attacks by Georgian Dream members and their media allies, who have accused him of backing the Georgian opposition and violating Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The tensions culminated in Berlin temporarily recalling the ambassador for consultations in October.

“I have to make a big, fat disclaimer,” Ambassador Fischer said early in the interview. “I’m a German Diplomat. I’m here for the German interest. And Germany is part of the EU. So I’m also partially under the EU interest. I have never, and I will never, interfere in the domestic politics of Georgia, into the internal affairs of Georgia. I have never, and I will never support any Georgian political party, any one of them – have not and will not, and I have never, and I will never violate the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations,” Ambassador emphasized.

Citing Article 3, sentence 4 of the Vienna Convention, he said one of the tasks of a diplomatic agent is to “collect by all lawful means information on the country where he’s posted, and to report back about that to his country,” noting “that’s what I do.”

“No one can show anything that I have done that is unlawful. I’m sorry for this big fat disclaimer but I know that as a result of this interview, I will be accused again of all three things, but none of them have been true and none of them will be true,” clarifying in response to the journalist’s question that he’s been asked to make a disclaimer “by people here.”

Berlin Consultations

Speaking about the reasons behind Berlin recalling him for consultations, the German diplomat explained the recall is a “fixed diplomatic term”

“It expresses disagreement or protest or the need of the sending state, in my case, Germany, to fundamentally think about the relations,” the diplomat said, noting that “all three were the case and the reason for my recall.”

The ambassador said that another reason for recalling him was to “protect me from continuous incitement against me as a person and to send a signal to Georgia that this continuous incitement and false statements about me are not true and are not acceptable to our government.”

“Anyone who said well, he was recalled by his government because he’s in trouble and ‘we hope he doesn’t come back and perhaps he won’t come back’ […] either show that they’re not familiar with this diplomatic terminology, or that perhaps they are familiar and they’re just speaking their hopes, which didn’t come true.”

Fischer said that there were “some conversations” between the Georgian and German foreign ministries where the Georgian side was asked: “Please stop attacking the German Ambassador. We used to be friends, what happened?”

“I was sent back here with the mission of explaining to the Georgian government that the meaning of the enlargement report is that under the present conditions, on the present course, there is no European future for Georgia, at least not as a member of the European Union. Full stop.”

If Georgia continues on its current trajectory, Germany will treat it as “a country in the southern Caucasus that we have normal relations with,” Ambassador Fischer said, noting “that’s what I was sent back to explain.” Asked about whether he had communicated with Georgian Dream officials since returning to Tbilisi, Fischer confirmed a meeting had taken place. “I had a meeting in the Foreign Ministry, we discussed all those issues. They are aware of all that we had a very long conversation.”

“All of a Sudden, I’ve Become the Enemy”

The ambassador also responded to conspiratorial portrayals of him by ruling party officials as part of a “deep state” or “global war party,” dismissing them as a “false narrative.”

“I’m taken as a scapegoat,” the diplomat noted. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s a reality that I think I have to accept.”

Explaining why Georgian Dream had launched such attacks, the ambassador said: “Because they need that for their narrative – that there is an outside enemy and that I’m part of these enemies. But I’m not, I used to be the best friend – Germany used to be the best friend of Georgia. Everyone said it, and all of a sudden, we’re the enemies.”

The Ambassador said that previously he had “very friendly” relations with the Georgian Dream Parliament Speaker Papuashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze – both German university alumni – saying that they were “speaking German all the time, both of them studied in Germany on public scholarships.”

“All of a sudden, I’ve become the enemy,” the diplomat noted.

Rustaveli Avenue Photo Controversy

The Ambassador addressed the photo controversy, which erupted after a protester shared a photo taken with Ambassador Fischer outside the parliament, the epicenter of the ongoing protests, on November 14.

The photo was circulated by pro-government media, with the Speaker Shalva Papuashvili accusing the diplomat of “mocking the whole society, whole state,” and claiming that Fischer “expressed solidarity with those who insult the Church,” while Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze referred to the diplomat as “Akatsuki,” a term drawn from a criminal group in a Japanese anime series and commonly used by ruling party circles to deride their opponents, particularly protesters.

Explaining the origins of the photo, Ambassador Fischer said he happened to walk past the area while heading home with his wife after dinner, when police and most protesters had already dispersed. He said he did “nothing illegal” and “nothing forbidden by the Vienna Convention.”

“I never joined a demonstration. Never in my whole time here,” the diplomat said. “I never participated in a demonstration,” he said, adding: “This would never have reached the Georgian public if Imedi [TV channel] and the Speaker of the parliament hadn’t brought it out into the public,” he explained. “I didn’t publish it. A man published a photo of himself and me on his Facebook page.”

He said he had no idea who the protester was and did not discuss politics or the Church with him. “Even if he is a supporter of the [opposition United National Movement], according to our standards, that’s not illegal,” he noted. “Perhaps it will be illegal soon in Georgia. And even if he had criticized the Georgian Church, that’s also not illegal in a free society.”

He rejected claims that he disrespects Georgian religious values, saying that he is “a decent Christian,” and “great believer in respecting people’s faith.” “I’ve never disrespected anyone’s religion and surely not any Georgian’s religion.”

‘Georgia is off track to join the EU’

During the interview, the ambassador stressed that Germany fully endorses the European Commission’s November 4 enlargement report, which concludes that Georgia “has no viable path toward EU membership.” He said that Georgia’s enlargement “file is closed” and is expected to be confirmed as such by the December European Council meeting.

“Germany agrees with the report,” he stressed. “Georgia is off track to join the EU.”

“If I say Germany endorses the report, agrees with the report, it means that for us, this [enlargement] file is closed,” he outlined.

Fischer stressed that the EU granted candidate status “based on trust,” but now, under the current political course, “Germany is not working on the enlargement anymore, not anyone in the EU really is and most likely the December European Council, when our heads of state and government meet, they will confirm that the [enlargement] file will be closed because of actions on the Georgian side.”

Asked what led to this result, Fischer listed the government’s actions: “I don’t think I need to repeat all the actions, but maybe just to remind you. The NGOs in this country have been smashed, the demonstrators had human rights violated – violation of the right to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly. The political parties are being smashed right now. Some [opposition politicians] have been put to jail.”

The Ambassador outlined that it’s a really “bitter and sad truth” that Georgia “has gone in another direction.”

I know Georgian government says that we will not change laws. That’s fine. Keep the laws, but you won’t be able to join the EU with those laws. It’s just not possible. Ambassador Peter Fischer

“The [enlargement] report says that the candidate status remains, like Turkey’s […] because the EU is a hopeful Union. We’re idealists, we never give up hope that perhaps something fundamental will change and a country like Turkey or Georgia, will once again turn towards us and do what is necessary to join,” he noted.

He explicitly outlined that “nobody is blackmailed to join the EU. Nobody is forced to join the EU; countries are invited to join the EU. If you don’t want or you can’t manage, then you won’t.” Referring to repressive laws passed by the Georgian Dream, including foreign agents laws and the controversial amendments to the law on grants, the ambassador said: “I know Georgian government says that we will not change laws. That’s fine. Keep the laws, but you won’t be able to join the EU with those laws. It’s just not possible.”

On EU-Georgia Human Rights Dialogue

Fischer also addressed the postponement of the annual EU–Georgia Human Rights Dialogue, originally scheduled for November 21 in Brussels, with the European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper explaining the decision was “due to impediments from the Georgian side.”

“Georgia wanted to bring someone who is sanctioned by EU member states for human rights violations,” the Ambassador explained. ”So, the EU decided, since they insisted, they would cancel. It’s like bringing a bottle of Chacha [Georgian pomace brandy] to alcoholics on anonymous meeting, it’s not professional standard.”

