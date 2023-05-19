Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 21.9% in January-April 2023

On May 19, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published preliminary data indicating that in January-April 2023, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 21.9% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, totaling $6.5 billion in value.

During the same period, exports from Georgia increased by 23.6% to $1.96 billion, while imports rose by 21.2% to $4.53 billion. As a result, the country’s negative trade balance was $2.57 billion, representing 39.6% of its foreign trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

In January-April 2023, Turkey was Georgia’s largest trade partner with $925.3 million in trade volume, followed by Russia with $848.5 million, Azerbaijan with $500.9 million, China with $490.6 million, and Armenia with $438.4 million.

During the same period, Armenia was Georgia’s largest trade partner in exports with $280.8 million, followed by Azerbaijan with $261.9 million, Russia with $226.2 million, Kazakhstan with $180.5 million, and China with $161.4 million.

In terms of imports, Georgia’s largest trading partners were Turkey with $786.4 million, Russia with $622.3 million, United Stated with $412.5 million, China with $329.2 million, and Germany with $283.6 million.

Source: Geostat

In January-April 2023, the largest commodity groups in exports were led by motor cars – with 595 million US dollars. Then come: copper ores and concentrates – with 257.8 million US dollars; ferro-alloys – with 84.4 million US dollars; wine of fresh grapes – 78.6 million US dollars; nitrogenous fertilizers – 70.1 million US dollars; spirituous beverages – 53.5 million US dollars; natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters – 38.9 million US dollars; hazelnuts and other nuts – 32 million US dollars; gold – 31.5 million US dollars; waters, mineral and aerated waters, containing added sugar – 31.3 million US dollars; other commodities – 689 million US dollars.

As for imports, the major commodity groups here are motor cars – with 727.9 million US dollars; petroleum and petroleum oils – with 318 million US dollars; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – 250 million US dollars; copper ores and concentrates – 161.9 million US dollars; medicaments put up in measured doses – 155.3 million US dollars; telephone sets – with 113.3 million US dollars; automatic data processing machines and units thereof – 60 million US dollars; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – 41.4 million US dollars; tractors – 40.2 million US dollars; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, and cigarettes – 40.1 million US dollars; other commodities – 2.6 billion US dollars.

