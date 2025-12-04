Georgia Backs UN Resolution Demanding Return of Ukrainian Children

Georgia was among the 91 countries that voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution on December 3 demanding the “immediate, safe and unconditional” return by Russia of all Ukrainian children who have been forcibly transferred or deported. 12 countries voted against it and 57 abstained.

The resolution also urges Russia to “cease, without delay, any further practice of forcible transfer, deportation, separation from families and legal guardians, change of personal status, including through citizenship, adoption or placement in foster families, and indoctrination of Ukrainian children.”

EU High Representative/Vice President Kaja Kallas welcomed the adoption of the resolution as a “landmark vote.”

Thousands of Ukrainian children have been taken from their homes by Russia.



In a landmark vote, the UN adopted a resolution condemning these abductions and demanding that the children be returned to Ukraine.



We will continue our efforts until every child is safely home. https://t.co/8n31PcmRDu — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) December 4, 2025

