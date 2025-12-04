Georgia Backs UN Resolution Demanding Return of Ukrainian Children
Georgia was among the 91 countries that voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution on December 3 demanding the “immediate, safe and unconditional” return by Russia of all Ukrainian children who have been forcibly transferred or deported. 12 countries voted against it and 57 abstained.
The resolution also urges Russia to “cease, without delay, any further practice of forcible transfer, deportation, separation from families and legal guardians, change of personal status, including through citizenship, adoption or placement in foster families, and indoctrination of Ukrainian children.”
EU High Representative/Vice President Kaja Kallas welcomed the adoption of the resolution as a “landmark vote.”
Also Read:
- 23/02/2025 – At UN, Georgia Breaks with EU, Ukraine, Backs Toned Down U.S. Resolution on War
- 25/03/2022 – Georgia Backs UNGA Resolution on Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine
- 02/03/2022 – Georgia Backs UN Resolution on Condemning Russia’s Ukraine Attack
- 01/02/2022 – Georgian Parliament Adopts Resolution Supporting Ukraine, Omits ‘Russian Aggression’
This post is also available in: ქართული