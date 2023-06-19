Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 18.9% in January-May 2023

On June 19, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published preliminary data indicating that in January-May 2023, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 18.9% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, totaling $8.36 billion in value.

During the same period, exports from Georgia increased by 18.6% to $2.5 billion, while imports rose by 19.1% to $5.86 billion. As a result, the country’s negative trade balance was $3.36 billion, representing 40.1% of its foreign trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

In January-May 2023, Turkey was Georgia’s largest trade partner with $1.2 billion in trade volume, followed by Russia with $1.06 billion, China with $623.3 million, Azerbaijan with $612 million, and United States with $610.2 million.

During the same period, Armenia was Georgia’s largest trade partner in exports with $360 million, followed by Azerbaijan with $336.5 million, Russia with $281.3 million, Kazakhstan with $241.8 million, and Kyrgyzstan with $210.7 million.

In terms of imports, Georgia’s largest trading partners were Turkey with $1.02 billion, Russia with $778.6 million, United Stated with $589.7 million, China with $430 million, and Germany with $366.4 million.

In January-May 2023, the largest commodity groups in exports were led by motor cars – with 795 million US dollars. Then come: copper ores and concentrates – with 315.7 million US dollars; wine of fresh grapes – 103.5 million US dollars; ferro-alloys – with 86.5 million US dollars; nitrogenous fertilizers – 85.6 million US dollars; alcoholic beverages – 68.5 million US dollars; natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters – 52.1 million US dollars; waters, mineral and aerated waters, containing added sugar – 46 million US dollars; medicaments put up in measured doses – 41.5 million US dollars; gold – 38.2 million US dollars; other commodities – 870 million US dollars.

As for imports, the major commodity groups here are motor cars – with 1 billion US dollars; petroleum and petroleum oils – with 399.8 million US dollars; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – 264.6 million US dollars; medicine put up in measured doses – 216.2 million US dollars; copper ores and concentrates – 176 million US dollars; telephone sets – with 149.1 million US dollars; automatic data processing machines and units thereof – 71.4 million US dollars; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – 57.2 million US dollars; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, and cigarettes – 54.1 million US dollars; tractors – 54 million US dollars; other commodities – 3.4 billion US dollars.

