News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 21.9% in January-April 2023

15/05/2023 - 13:09
12 Less than a minute

Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 21.9% in January-April 2023, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, totaling USD 6.5 billion, according to the express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on May 15.

Source: National Statistics Office of Georgia

During the same period, exports increased by 23.5% to USD 1.9 billion and imports by 21.2% to USD 4.53 billion. The negative trade balance was USD 2.57 billion, or 39.6% of the trade turnover.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
15/05/2023 - 13:09
12 Less than a minute
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button