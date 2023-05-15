Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 21.9% in January-April 2023

Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 21.9% in January-April 2023, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, totaling USD 6.5 billion, according to the express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on May 15.

Source: National Statistics Office of Georgia

During the same period, exports increased by 23.5% to USD 1.9 billion and imports by 21.2% to USD 4.53 billion. The negative trade balance was USD 2.57 billion, or 39.6% of the trade turnover.

