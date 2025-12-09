Former GD MP Approved as ComCom Member as Chairman’s Term Expires

Goga Gulordava, a former Georgian Dream MP, was approved on December 9 by Georgia’s disputed Parliament as a new member of the Communications Commission (ComCom), the state media regulator, as the term of Chairman Kakhi Bekauri, who has held the post since 2017, approaches its end. The new chair will be elected from among the commission’s members.

Gulordava was approved with 77 votes and no opposition. He is set to assume the post on January 26, 2026, when Bekauri’s term expires. Gulordava was selected from a shortlist of three candidates that also included Vladimer Tatishvili, former director of Adjara Television and Radio Public Broadcaster, and Ilia Mikelaishvili, founder and director of LLC Pirveli and MediaHub Saleshouse.

Gulordava served as a Georgian Dream MP for the Tsalenjikha constituency from 2016 to 2020. From 2013 to 2016, he headed the Tsalenjikha Municipality Administration. He is a lawyer by profession.

The Communications Commission is widely believed to be under the influence of the ruling Georgian Dream party. Its authority over the media has been expanded amid tightened broadcasting rules. Its head, Kakhi Bekauri, has been sanctioned by Lithuania and Ukraine.

