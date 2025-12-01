Georgia’s GDP Up by 6% in October 2025

Georgia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 6% in October 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 28.

Information and communication, transportation and storage, financial and insurance activities, and real estate activities were the main contributors to growth. In contrast, construction, mining and quarrying, and energy sectors saw declines. Average real GDP growth for January-October equaled 7.6%.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts Georgia’s GDP to grow by 7% in 2025, before easing to 5% in 2026. Similarly, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also revised its 2025 growth forecast upward to 7%, while maintaining its 2026 projection at 5%.

