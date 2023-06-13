In January-May 2023, Foreign Trade Up by 18.9%

On June 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 18.9% in January-May 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reaching USD 8,360.0 million.
According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 18.5% to reach USD 2,500.3 million, while imports increased by 19.1% and totalled USD 5,859.7 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 3,359.4 million, representing 40.2% of the overall trade turnover.
Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on June 19, 2023.
