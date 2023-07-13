Foreign Trade Up by 20.1% in January-June 2023

On July 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 20.1% in January-June 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reaching USD 10,266.2 million.
According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 19.2% to reach USD 3,050.4 million, while imports increased by 20.4% and totaled USD 7,215.8 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 4,165.4 million, representing 40.6% of the overall trade turnover.
Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on July 19, 2023.
