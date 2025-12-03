Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 4.8% in November 2025

Georgia’s annual inflation rate stood at 4.8% in November, with consumer prices rising by 0.4% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on December 3.

Geostat said the annual inflation was mainly driven by higher prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 10.3%), health (up 8%), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 4.4%). Prices declined in communication (down 4%) and recreation and culture costs (down 1.5%).

Source: Geostat

On a monthly basis, the largest increases were recorded in miscellaneous goods and services (up 1.8%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 0.9%), and furnishings, household equipment, and maintenance (up 0.9%). Prices fell in restaurants and hotels by 0.6%, transport by 0.4%, and clothing, and footwear by 0.4%.

Within the food and non-alcoholic beverages group, monthly price increases were observed for oils and fats (4.2%), vegetables (3.8%), bread and cereals (1.9%), fish (1.4%), milk, cheese and eggs (1.4%), meat (1.2%), coffee, tea and cocoa (0.5%), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (0.2%). Prices decreased for fruit and grapes (-6.8%) and sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (-1.5%).

