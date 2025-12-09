Georgia, UN Sign 2026-2030 Cooperation Framework

Georgia and the United Nations signed a new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030.

The signing ceremony was held on December 9 at the Ceremonial Palace of Georgia in Tbilisi’s Avlabari district and was attended by Georgian Dream ministers, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, representatives of diplomatic missions, and UN officials, including Resident Coordinator Didier Trebucq.

Opening the ceremony, Irakli Kobakhidze said the new five-year framework agreement lays the foundation for “future cooperation,” is based on Georgia’s “national priorities,” and reflects “the spirit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

The key directions, he said, “correspond to our aspirations to reduce inequality between urban settlements and the regions, significantly promote decentralized governance, strengthen human rights protection standards, and support the development of inclusive social protection and education systems.”

“The world continues to face significant challenges,” he said. “Despite global economic and geopolitical difficulties, our country over the years has transformed into a state that is no longer only a recipient of assistance, but a reliable and exemplary partner. This has been made possible by consistent reforms and policies oriented toward peace.”

Hailing Georgia’s macroeconomic performance, Kobakhidze said reducing poverty and increasing employment remain among the government’s “top priorities.” He said both indicators have improved, but added that the “Georgian government has a clear vision that, in the midterm, Georgia will become a high-income country.”

“The foundation of this success is our core principle of ensuring a peaceful and predictable environment in the country, which in turn forms the basis for economic development,” he said.

Kobakhidze thanked the United Nations and its agencies for “long-standing, reliable and results-oriented cooperation,” adding, “I am proud that I represented this team for eight years, and I saw firsthand how sincerely UN representatives worked over the years to contribute to Georgia’s development.”

