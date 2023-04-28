112th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism meeting takes place in Ergneti

The 112th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) took place in Ergneti on April 27.

The meeting was co-facilitated by the Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM) Dimitrios Karabalis and the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Viorel Moşanu. The co-facilitators expressed their commitment to the IPRM format and praised the opening of two crossing points along the occupation line for the Orthodox Easter celebrations. However, they emphasized the need for the full reopening of crossing points to facilitate safe movement and secure livelihoods for those affected by the conflict.

According to EUMM, the participants discussed challenges faced by conflict-affected communities, including freedom of movement and recent security incidents. In particular, co-facilitators addressed an attempted detention incident near the village of Chvrinisi, warning of unacceptability of the use of violence that can lead to unpredictable escalation.

The importance of the EUMM-managed Hotline for addressing security concerns and reducing tensions was reiterated. The situation in Chorchana-Tsnelisi was extensively discussed.

Concerns were raised about the practice of illegal detention, with the co-facilitators advocating for the release of detainees, especially those with health issues. Furthermore, experts engaged in a technical meeting on irrigation to prepare for the upcoming agricultural season, which was welcomed by both co-facilitators. The participants agreed to continue technical discussions on water access and other environmental security matters.

Representatives of the central government reiterated their demand for the unconditional and immediate release of all individuals held in illegal detention. They strongly condemned the attempted detention of Georgian citizens by Russian occupation forces, which resulted in injuries to one person in Chvrinisi village, Kareli municipality, on April 21. The central government officials urged a thorough investigation into the incident and the punishment of those responsible.

Humanitarian issues concerning local residents living along the occupation line were also on the agenda. Participants engaged in discussions to find solutions to these challenges.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the current practice of movement at checkpoints and related issues, including the increasing scale of these movements.

According to the “RES” agency, the representative of the occupied Tskhinvali region, Igor Kochiev, said that the meeting took place in a “constructive” environment. “At the beginning of the meeting, we emphasized that the main achievement of our meetings is the peace and tranquility that exists between “our states”, – writes “Res” based on Kochiev’s words.

According to the same information, Kochiev also noted that a number of important issues were discussed at the meeting, most of which were related to the “violation of the state border” in Tskhinvali by representatives of the Georgian police. “We have the feeling that the Georgian policemen are trying to provoke our border guards,” Kochiev said, adding that 7 such cases of “provocation” were recorded from mid-March to April 7.

According to Kochiev, the issue of “violation of Tskhinvali’s airspace” by Georgian drones was also discussed at the meeting, and Tbilisi’s reaction in this direction has changed, which is “an achievement”. He noted that “previously, the Georgian side completely denied that the UAVs belonged to them. This time their response sounded friendly. It was noted that we see the drones, but they cannot, as they are observing from a different point”.

Kochiev also noted that at the meeting they raised all the issues of interest to them, including the Georgian police checkpoint at Chorchana-Tsnelisi, the destruction of which Tskhinvali has been demanding for a long time.

The next IPRM is tentatively scheduled for July 3, 2023.

