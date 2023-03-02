111th IPRM Meeting Takes Place in Ergneti

On March 2 the 111th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting was held in Ergneti

Statement by EUMM

During the meeting, the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) called for the lifting of restrictions of movement ahead of the Easter holiday season.

At the start of the IPRM meeting the newly appointed EUMM Head of Mission Dimitrios Karabalis stated:

“It is a great honour to co-facilitate this extremely important format for the first time, together with my OSCE colleague, Ambassador Moşanu. The IPRM meetings are one of the most crucial tools for maintaining stability on the ground through practical and constructive dialogue. I encourage participants to always strive for practical solutions, especially when it comes to making the life of women and men affected by conflict easier, on both sides of the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL).”

In addition to discussions about movement restrictions, the co-facilitators took note of the recent release of two detainees and urged a humanitarian approach toward the resolution of existing detention cases.

Participants were encouraged to find solutions to alleviate the challenges faced by conflict-affected populations, emphasizing the value of dialogue and pragmatism.

Statement by State Security Service

According to the SSS, since the last meeting until today, they have discussed all the important incidents recorded along the occupied region and the occupation line.

The central government officials demanded the unconditional and immediate release of all illegally detained persons. Each case of illegal detention and the prospects for the release of the detainees were discussed in detail.

Statement by Tskhinvali Representative

The head of the South Ossetian delegation, Igor Kochiev, stated that the period since the establishment of the IPRM has been the most peaceful, with no recorded violations of the state border from the Georgian side, minimal incidents related to unmanned aerial vehicles, and no violations of the border by Georgian law enforcement representatives.

The issue of the removal the “illegal Georgian post” in the village of Uista was also discussed at the meeting, with the South Ossetian side expressing concern about recent incidents involving the use of military transport vehicles by Georgian forces in the area. While the Georgian side has not changed its position on the issue, Kochiev stated that the South Ossetian delegation will continue to actively address the problem in the hope of finding a solution.

The next IPRM meeting is scheduled for April 25.

Also Read: