State Security Service Reports ‘Borderization’ Along Tskhinvali Occupation Line

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) announced on June 14 that Russian occupation forces have resumed the process of borderization, which began in 2022. They “illegally installed metal poles and barbed wire” near the village of Khurvaleti, Gori Municipality.

According to the SSSG, the hotline mechanism was activated and the European Union’s Monitoring Mission was notified, while the Co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) were also informed.

Per the SSSG’s statement, Tbilisi plans to raise the issue at the next meeting of the Ergneti Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM).

The SSG reiterated that full responsibility for the current process rests with the occupying force.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)