Occupied Tskhinvali Region Approves Shooting Down Georgian Drones

The so-called Cabinet of Ministers in the occupied Tskhinvali Region unanimously approved revised rules for weapon use along the occupation line. The amendments allow for the use of weapons against Georgian drones during line protection.

Valery Alikhanty, a member of the so-called KGB Border Service of the de facto Tskhinvali administration, presented a corresponding report during the government meeting. “At present, unmanned aerial vehicles are finding an increasing range of applications in both the civil and military spheres,” Alikhanty remarked. He named the occupation line between the Tskhinvali region and the rest of Georgia as no exception, citing Tbilisi’s escalated use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)