The Daily Beat: 17 June

Ailing, imprisoned ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili vows to be actively involved in Georgian politics, citing Georgia’s betrayal and Russification attempts as the main reasons for his decision. “Despite my state of health, I intend to actively participate in Georgian politics in parallel with my political activities in Ukraine,” reads Saakashvili’s Facebook post. His political offspring – the United National Movement- welcomed his come-back intentions, saying he has vast experience fighting Russian influence.

The Council of the European Union announced that the European Commission will deliver an oral report on the progress of reforms in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. The oral hearing, scheduled for June 21-22 in Uppsala, Sweden, among other issues, should provide an update on Georgia’s compliance with 12 EU conditions.

US Governor Brian P. Kemp (Rep. – Georgia) and First Lady Marthy Kemp arrived in Georgia, leading a delegation of state officials on an international mission, beginning in Tbilisi and ending in Paris. While in Tbilisi, the US governor met with the country’s prime minister, defense minister, and deputy chief of the US mission. According to government press releases, the US governor and Georgian officials discussed prospects of economic cooperation, US-Georgia strategic partnership, defense cooperation, and regional security challenges. “This visit marks the first time a sitting U.S. governor has visited the country of Georgia, as Governor Kemp demonstrates the state’s commitment to this ally in the face of territorial aggression from neighboring Russia,” the US Embassy in Tbilisi said in an announcement.

The US “Department of State’s 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report” has ranked Georgia as a Tier 1 country for meeting the minimum standards for eliminating trafficking in persons, with several challenges remaining. According to the report, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has demonstrated serious and sustained efforts, including investigations, improved screening of vulnerable individuals, and established specialized groups to identify potential victims. However, the report noted concerns about fewer convictions, declining victim identification, and problems with victim cooperation and restitution. The report also highlights the limited availability of information on the anti-trafficking efforts of the Russian-occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions.

The World Bank’s “Global Economic Prospects” report for June revealed that Georgia’s economic activity has remained robust, with a year-on-year growth of 7.3% in the first four months of 2023. The growth has primarily been driven by the services sector, although there has been a decline in manufacturing activity. However, the World Bank expects Georgia’s growth rate to slow to 4.4% in 2023 due to an anticipated slowdown among major trading partners. Nevertheless, the country’s economy is projected to stabilize at around 5% in the medium term.

Talk of the Day

Tornike Rizhvadze, Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, while presenting the government’s progress report to the Supreme Council of the autonomous republic, called the Russo-Georgia war of 2008 a “cowardly lost.” Rizhvadze’s remarks drew sharp criticism from the opposition, the critical media, and former army officers, demanding his resignation and a public apology. Even ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, lying in a hospital ward under the supervision of prison guards, seemed shocked, saying that Rizhvadze’s remark was the last straw that convinced him to return to Georgian politics.

Rizhvadze dismissed the criticism, saying that Saakashvili “cowardly lost” the war, not the soldiers, describing them as true heroes.