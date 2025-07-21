Georgian Patriarchate Slams EU’s Call to Repeal Anti-LGBT Law

The Georgian Patriarchate expressed “serious concern” over the European Commission’s call for Georgian authorities to repeal the anti-LGBT legislation, claiming it contradicts what it says were EU assurances that no such demand would be made on Georgia’s European integration path.

The statement, which described Georgian Dream’s 2024 anti-LGBT legislation as “defending family purity and restricting so-called LGBT propaganda toward minors”, came days after the EU outlined eight steps for Georgia to take to preserve its visa-free regime, including repealing laws cracking down on civil society and queer rights in the country.

“They always made it clear that Georgia’s integration into European structures would not be linked to promoting the propaganda of a non-traditional lifestyle,” the Patriarchate’s Public Relations Service said in a July 21 statement.

“It was always stated during meetings with Patriarch Ilia II (there are recordings) that the Georgian people aspire to protect Christian and traditional family values,” the statement continued. “It was also said that, on the path toward European integration, any categorical demand or imposition of obligations that contradict our traditions would not take place.”

The statement cited Patriarch Ilia II as having “repeatedly noted” that “The European choice can be fulfilled under conditions where teachings against God, such as the propaganda of a non-traditional lifestyle, are not imposed.” It added that “including provisions in European recommendations that directly or indirectly call for the repeal of the law protecting minors from LGBT propaganda is deeply disappointing and stands in clear contradiction not only to God’s teachings and Christian foundations, but also to the oral and written promises repeatedly made during relations with partner countries.”

The Patriarchate said the “religious society” had “fully supported” the law when it was adopted and that the Church had expressed gratitude to the government at the time. “Today as well, the religious community believes that these laws are fully adequate to reinforce a healthy social lifestyle,” it said.

The Church concluded that the EU’s recommendations create an “incompatibility” between “the protection of traditional family values and protecting minors from LGBT propaganda” and “the perspective of the European aspiration,” which it said causes “disappointment” among a large part of the Georgian population.

