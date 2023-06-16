EC to Report on Georgia’s Implementation of 12 EU Priorities at GAC Meeting

The Council of the European Union announced that the at informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC) on June 22 the European Commission will make an oral report on the progress of reforms in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. The two-day GAC will be held on June 21 and 22 in Uppsala, Sweden.

The oral hearing has been anticipated from April 18, when the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi sent a reply letter Georgian civil society organzsations on Georgia’s implementation of the 12 priorities, stating that the Commission would provide an oral update to the Council on Georgia’s implementation of the 12 priorities in spring 2023.

Notably, a formal interim report on the implementation of the priorities is expected to be a part of the Commission’s annual enlargement package in autumn.

