US Governor Brian P. Kemp Visits Georgia

The US Governor Brian P. Kemp (Rep-Georgia) and First Lady Marty Kemp are visiting Georgia. They are leading a delegation of state officials on an international mission, starting in Tbilisi and concluding in Paris. This visit is notable as it is the first time a sitting U.S. governor has visited Georgia, which “demonstrates the state’s commitment to this ally in the face of territorial aggression from neighboring Russia.” The US Embassy announced the visit on June 12.

The Governor has met with the Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze and U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Rian Harris. He opened an elderly shelter in the village of Tsilkani, constructed in collaboration with Georgia’s (State) National Guard, and took the opportunity to visit Jvari Monastery. The delegation also engaged in bilateral discussions with national officials.

We closed out a busy day in the country of Georgia speaking to diplomatic and government leaders about the shared values connecting our people.⁰

We are thankful for the great hospitality shown to us and look forward to strengthening our cultural and economic ties. pic.twitter.com/h1M1dCMgFN — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 15, 2023

During the visit, the Governor will also meet with members of the Marietta (Ga.) Fire Department currently leading swift water rescue training exercises, and hold other meetings designed to strengthen the relationship between the state and the country.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili met with the US Governor Brian P. Kemp and the delegation of the State of Georgia.

During the meeting held at the Government Administration, officials discussed the strategic partnership between the US and Georgia, and their fruitful cooperation in diverse fields. Both parties expressed a desire to strengthen and expand this partnership. The conversation also addressed the potential for enhancing existing economic opportunities. It was highlighted that over the 30-year partnership, the US played a crucial role in bolstering the country’s democratic institutions, advancing defense capabilities, and fostering economic growth.

Additionally, the parties discussed the productive cooperation between the National Guard of the State of Georgia and the Ministry of Defense of Georgia. The Prime Minister extended his appreciation to the Governor of the State of Georgia for the valuable assistance rendered in strengthening Georgia’s defense capabilities.

“According to the Prime Minister, the Government of Georgia appreciates the exemplary cooperation between the US and Georgia in the field of defense and security, which played an important role in increasing Georgia’s readiness, defense capabilities, stability and compatibility with NATO,” – states the Prime Minister’s Press Service.

Meeting with the Defense Minister

According to the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, Juansher Burchuladze hosted Governor Kemp at the Ministry on June 16. The Minister expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the United States in upholding Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The meeting focused on regional security challenges, defense cooperation, and ongoing and future projects within the partnership program. The longstanding 29-year collaboration between Georgia and the US state of Georgia was emphasized.

Juansher Burchuladze presented Governor Brian Kemp with the “Noble Partner” medal at the meeting’s conclusion, recognizing the exemplary partnership and special support. In return, Governor Kemp awarded the Minister of Defense the Oglethorpe medal on behalf of the US state of Georgia, acknowledging his contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)