Georgia Ranked as Tier 1 Country in Anti-Trafficking Efforts, Challenges Remain

The US “Department of State’s 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report” has ranked Georgia as a Tier 1 country for meeting the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking in persons, with a number of challenges remaining.

According to the report, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Georgia has demonstrated serious and sustained efforts. Georgian authorities have increased investigations, improved screening of vulnerable individuals, and established specialized groups to identify potential victims. However, there are concerns about fewer convictions, a decline in victim identification, limited expertise in investigating complex cases, and problems with victim cooperation and restitution. The report emphasizes the need for the government to address these areas while increasing public awareness of its anti-trafficking efforts.

According to the report, traffickers in Georgia recruit victims with false promises of well-paying jobs in various sectors, including tea processing plants, hospitals, salons, restaurants, and hotels. They exploit women and girls from Georgia in the sex trade both within the country and in destinations such as Cyprus, Egypt, Turkey, and the UAE. Georgia also serves as a transit country for women from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan who are exploited in Turkey.

The report highlights that limited information is available on the anti-trafficking efforts of the Russian-occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which remain outside the control of the Georgian government.

Certain vulnerable groups within Georgia are at higher risk of being trafficked, including Georgian, Roma and Kurdish children, as well as children of Armenian refugees and internally displaced persons from South Ossetia and Abkhazia who are homeless or living on the streets. In addition, Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s war against Ukraine and Russians fleeing conscription are identified as vulnerable to trafficking.

In light of these circumstances, the report provides priority recommendations for the Georgian government to address, such as strengthening investigation and prosecution, proactively identifying victims, enhancing law enforcement capacity, improving victim participation in court proceedings, increasing public awareness of trafficking and others.

