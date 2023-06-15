Minister of Defense Joins the Meeting of Ukrainian Defense Contact Group

The Minister of Defense of Georgia, Juansher Burchuladze, participated in the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group during his visit to Brussels.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the meeting took place at NATO Headquarters as part of the Ministerial of Defense. The meeting was initiated by the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, who addressed the situation resulting from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and Ukraine’s defense and training needs. Defense ministers and Chiefs of Defense, alongside members of the international support group for Ukraine, discussed the issues related to synchronized military assistance to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.
The Ukrainian Defense Contact Group was established by the United States in April 2021 with more than 50 nations participating in solidarity with Ukraine.
