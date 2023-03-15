Georgia’s Defense Minister Joins Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine

Georgia’s Minister of Defense, Juansher Burchuladze, took part in the 10th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine, held virtually by US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, and US Chief of Staff General Mark Mill. Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, the Commander of the Defense Forces of Georgia, also took part in the in the meeting.

Around 50 countries’ defense ministers and high-ranking military personnel come together in this format to discuss the ongoing situation and the needs for coordinated military assistance to Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia.

Initiated by the United States, the Contact Group on Defense Ukraine also called Rammstein format, was established with the aim of strengthening the coordination in support for Ukraine.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)