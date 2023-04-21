Minister of Defense Takes Part in Contact Group for Ukraine Meeting

The Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze is on a visit to Germany, to take part in a meeting of the Ukrainian Contact Group. The meeting is led by the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and attended by defense ministers and senior military officials from some 50 countries at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Georgia the participants of the so-called “Rammstein format” discussed the situation in Ukraine and the military assistance to the country. The Ministry said that “at today’s meeting, several countries confirmed the delivery of promised military assistance to Ukraine”. The discussion at the Ramstein format meeting also touched on the security challenges facing US allies and partners. The meeting marks one year anniversary of the format.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov prior to the meeting wrote on his Twitter that the meeting agenda includes an analysis of what’s been done, strategy for 2023, current needs of the Armed Forces, and the distribution of assistance programs to all divisions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.