Minister of Defense Joins 12th Meeting of Ukrainian Defense Contact Group

The Minister of Defense of Georgia, Juansher Burchuladze, participated in the 12th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The virtual meeting, chaired by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, brought together Defense Ministers and Chiefs of Defense forces of various countries, including Ukraine. The main agenda of the meeting focused on assessing the situation in Ukraine in light of Russian aggression and discussing the urgent need for coordinated military assistance to support Ukraine in the ongoing war.

The Ukrainian Defense Contact Group was established by the United States in April 2021 with more than 50 nations participating in solidarity with Ukraine.

