Georgian Delegation Takes Part in Contact Group for Ukraine Meeting

According to the Ministry of Defense, Georgian delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Juansher Burchuladze, takes part in the Contact Group for Ukraine (so-called Ramstein group) meeting which “is attended by the Ministers of Defense and high-ranking military officials of more than 50 like-minded countries.”

The meeting takes place today in the framework of NATO Defense Ministerial. When delivering a traditional doorstep statement Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “we see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks.”

He stressed that “it’s more important than ever to provide more support to Ukraine” which will be the topic of discussions US-led Contact Group for Ukraine which will meet in the frames of the Ministerial meeting.

When answering the question by Rustavi TV, regarding the practical support to Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia-Hercegovina and whether support to these countries would be discussed at the Ministerial meeting, Stoltenberg replied that “one of the lessons we learned from the war in Ukraine is the importance of providing support to partners sooner than later…” He added: “It is also important to support other partners, which are vulnerable for Russian interventions.”

He noted that “Allies have agreed to step up support to partners, like Georgia” and NATO Members and Georgia are “working on to how to step up support related to cyber, crisis management and secure communications.” So, he concluded “tailored partnership, tailored support is part of what we do with partners like Georgia.”

