Georgia’s Partners React to Recent Events in the Country

In light of the recent developments in Georgia, several high-ranking representatives of EU institutions, EU member states and UK Embassy in Georgia have expressed concern over the erosion of democracy in the country.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas expressed her distress over the footage of violence against peaceful protesters in Georgia. She highlighted that democracies may gradually erode at the hands of elected leaders. In the same vein, Charles Michel noted that the adoption of the “foreign influence” law is not compatible with the EU path that the majority of Georgia desires.

I am disturbed by the footage of violence against peaceful protesters in #Georgia.



Events in Georgia remind us that democracies may also gradually erode at the hands of elected leaders. https://t.co/bI8GDMuyVU — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) March 8, 2023

Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the EU External Action Service, praised the passion of a woman waving the EU flag and acknowledged the potential for women to be the real agents of change.

Inspiring to see a women waiving the EU flag so passionately. Women can be the real agents of change. #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/UMKtAcDHuR — Stefano Sannino (@SanninoEU) March 8, 2023

German Foreign Minister Tobias Lindner stated that the law contradicts EU values and standards and impedes the rapprochement of Georgia with the EU.

Das georgische Gesetz zur Transparenz ausländischen Einflusses auf NROs und Medien widerspricht EU-Werten und Standards und der von der 🇩🇪 und 🇬🇪 gewünschten Annäherung Georgiens an die 🇪🇺. Dies muss allen Verantwortlichen bewusst sein. @AuswaertigesAmt — Dr. Tobias Lindner (@tobiaslindner) March 8, 2023

MEP Thijs Reuten has requested a plenary debate on the impact of Georgia’s Foreign Agents law on the country’s European perspective at next week’s session.

Georgia’s people could not be clearer: #NoToRussianLaw.



With @TheProgressives, I just requested a plenary debate on the impact of Georgia’s foreign agent law on its European perspective at next week’s session of the European Parliament.



Georgia 🇬🇪 is Europe. 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/OTQwfMvd9J — Thijs Reuten 🇪🇺🌹 (@thijsreuten) March 8, 2023

The UK Embassy in Georgia warned that the law would impede the ability of Georgia’s friends and strategic partners to continue assisting in democratic and economic development, and that it goes against shared values.

