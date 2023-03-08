EUHR Borrell: Law Goes Against Georgia’s Stated Objective of Joining the EU

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell issued a statement in relation with the adoption of the law On Transparency of Foreign Funding in the first reading by the Georgian Parliament today:

“On Tuesday, the Georgian Parliament adopted the new law on “transparency of foreign influence” in a first reading. This is a very bad development for Georgia and its people.

The law in its current form risks having a chilling effect on civil society and media organisations, with negative consequences for the many Georgians benefiting from their work. This law is incompatible with EU values and standards. It goes against Georgia’s stated objective of joining the European Union, as supported by a large majority of Georgian citizens. Its final adoption may have serious repercussions on our relations.

The European Union urges Georgia to uphold its commitment to the promotion of democracy, the rule of law and human rights, and recalls the right of people to a peaceful protest.”

