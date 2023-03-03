Councils on Religions and Minorities Say the Draft Law on “Agents” “Unacceptable”

On March 2, the councils of Religious and of Ethnic Minorities, which function under the Public Defender’s Office, expressed their “extreme concern” over the majority-backed Russian-style “foreign agent” bills, saying these drafts “discredit the entire civil society” and “create a hostile environment for it.”

The statement reads that the bills “run contrary to the steadfast will expressed by the citizens of Georgia regarding the integration into the Euro-Atlantic structures, to the goals enshrined in the Constitution of Georgia, and to human rights.”

The Councils also argue that the provisions violate the freedoms of expression, association, religion, and inviolability of private life, stressing that “its adoption will be alarming and destructive for the democratic development of the country.”

“The law will hinder the implementation of charitable, social, humanitarian, educational, scientific-research, health, cultural, sports, environmental, agricultural development projects, as well as programs of state or public importance, will harm the beneficiaries of civil society organizations,” – explain the Councils and consider its adoption “unacceptable,” warning of the “great damage to the entire country” and “the heaviest blow to the entire process of civil integration and the development of a culture of tolerance.”

