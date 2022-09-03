Foreign Minister Meets New EU Ambassador, Pawel Herczynski

Pawel Herczynski, the new Head of the European Union’s Delegation to Georgia, met with Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on 2 September to officially present his credentials and discuss issues related to bilateral relations.

At the top of the agenda was the EU’s decision to grant European perspective to Georgia and FM Darchiashvili informed Ambassador Herczynski about the country’s progress towards implementing the European Commission’s 12 recommendations for EU candidate status.

While on the subject, FM Darchiashvili and Ambassador Herczynski also discussed the agenda of the Georgia-EU Association Council meeting scheduled for 6 September in Brussels.

The new EU Ambassador welcomed the FM’s recent participation in the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Prague, Czech Republic, where the main topic of discussion was Russian aggression against Ukraine and attendees also considered the European outlook for the Associated Trio of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova.

The current situation in the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia and the EU’s role in “ensuring the stability of the region” was highlighted. In that context, the EU Ambassador reiterated the EU’s “unwavering support” for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

