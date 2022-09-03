News

Foreign Minister Meets New EU Ambassador, Pawel Herczynski

03/09/2022 - 12:07
28 1 minute read

Pawel Herczynski, the new Head of the European Union’s Delegation to Georgia, met with Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on 2 September to officially present his credentials and discuss issues related to bilateral relations.

At the top of the agenda was the EU’s decision to grant European perspective to Georgia and FM Darchiashvili informed Ambassador Herczynski about the country’s progress towards implementing the European Commission’s 12 recommendations for EU candidate status.

While on the subject, FM Darchiashvili and Ambassador Herczynski also discussed the agenda of the Georgia-EU Association Council meeting scheduled for 6 September in Brussels.

The new EU Ambassador welcomed the FM’s recent participation in the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Prague, Czech Republic, where the main topic of discussion was Russian aggression against Ukraine and attendees also considered the European outlook for the Associated Trio of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova.

The current situation in the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia and the EU’s role in “ensuring the stability of the region” was highlighted. In that context, the EU Ambassador reiterated the EU’s “unwavering support” for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
03/09/2022 - 12:07
28 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Ruling Party Initiates EU-Brokered Rule on Chief Prosecutor Selection, says GD Chair

01/09/2022 - 17:55

U.S., Georgia: Int’l Cooperation Important for Global Health Security

01/09/2022 - 12:02

Central Bank Sells USD 32.3 Million

31/08/2022 - 17:07

Tskhinvali Appoints “deputy economic minister,” Dismisses Others

31/08/2022 - 15:58
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button