Georgian FM Attends Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is attending the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Prague, organized by the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, where the main topic of discussion was Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The EU Council Czech Presidency’s press release explained that while the Ministers examined the EU’s relationship with Africa on 30 August, today they debated the global consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as further sanctions against Russia.

They also considered the European outlook for the Associated Trio of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, and the future of the Eastern Partnership. As part of that effort, a working lunch was organized with the Associated Trio titled “the future of the Eastern Partnership and the European perspective of the Associated Trio countries.”

Delighted to be in Prague, 🇨🇿 to participate in the 🇪🇺 Foreign Ministers' informal meeting #Gymnich, where I will have an opportunity to discuss pivotal aspects of the ongoing developments, as well as 🇬🇪's accession to the European Union. — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) August 31, 2022

Meetings with Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs

On the sidelines, FM Darchiashvili met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and “confirmed Georgia’s steadfast support towards Ukraine and expressed the hope that the war will end soon and peace and stability restored in the country.”

The two FMs also underscored the role of the Associated Trio in the region and the European integration process of the three countries. In that context, they both welcomed the invitation of the Trio to the informal foreign ministerial meeting as “proof of the EU’s strong support.”

FM Darchiashvili and FM Kuleba also touched on the European Commission’s decision to grant a European perspective for the Trio countries and the implementation of its recommendations.

The Georgian Foreign Minister met with the Moldovan FM, Nicu Popescu, as well. During their meeting, the pair approved of their countries being invited to the meeting and focused on their respective integration efforts into the EU.

The two considered the security environment in the region and reaffirmed support for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Special emphasis was also placed on the importance of taking joint steps in the future.

Meeting with Irish FM

Foreign Minister Darchiashvili met with the Irish Foreign Minister and Defense Minister, Simon Coveney to discuss bilateral cooperation.

FM Darchiashvili thanked Minister Coveney for his support of Georgia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the nation’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration. In that context, Ireland’s “significant contribution” to the EU Monitoring Mission was also highlighted during the meeting.

FM Darchiashvili also invited Minister Coveney to visit Georgia.

Note: This article was updated on 31 August to reflect FM Darchiashvili’s meeting with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)