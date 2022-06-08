New EU Ambassador to Georgia Nominated

EU High Representative Josep Borrell has nominated Pawel Herczynski as the new Head of the European Union Delegation to Georgia.

Herczynski is currently EEAS Managing Director for Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) and Crisis Response and also served as Director for Security and Defense Policy in the EEAS. Earlier, he worked as Ambassador of Poland to the Political and Security Committee (PSC).

Also, within the Polish Foreign Ministry, he held several senior positions, including Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Deputy Director of the EU Department – European Correspondent, and Deputy Representative of Poland to NATO Political Committee in Brussels.

Per his official biography, along with his native Polish, the diplomat speaks English, Spanish, German, French, and Russian.

Herczynski is set to replace Carl Hartzell, who has been serving the post since September 2018.

