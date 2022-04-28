Georgian FM Concludes Baku Trip

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili has concluded the April 26-27 trip to Baku after meeting Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, chief diplomat Jeyhun Bayramov, and National Assembly Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

At the Georgian diplomat’s meeting with PM Asadov on April 27, the sides discussed bilateral trade and economic ties as well as the role of the two countries in the region to ensure energy independence, and security and to develop alternative transit routes, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

In the context of energy ties and security, the Georgian and Azerbaijani top diplomats in their discussion highlighted the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) gas pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

The two Foreign Ministers also touched upon the growing trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan amid the recovery from the pandemic-related economic downturn, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

FM Bayramov told his Georgian colleague that the recently frequent reciprocal visits by officials of the two countries and the high-level political dialogue have given a positive impetus to further development of ties, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Also on April 27, the chief Georgian diplomat and National Assembly Speaker Gafarova discussed bolstering bilateral parliamentary ties and issues of security in the South Caucasus region, per the Georgian Foreign Ministry’s press release.

As part of the trip to Baku, FM Darchiashvili had previously met Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)