Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili meets with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi; September 15, 2024; Source: Georgian MFA
FM Ilia Darchiashvili Visits Jordan

Civil.ge Send an email 16/09/2024 - 11:34
Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili in on an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. On September 15, he met with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Al Safadi.

According to the official press release from Georgian MFA, the two ministers highlighted “the strong friendship and close cooperation” between Georgia and Jordan. “Both Darchiashvili and Al Safadi expressed their commitment to actively advancing and further developing these relations,” the press release reads.

The parties also underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in economy, tourism, and trade. The ministers also touched upon the visa-free travel agreement between the two countries. In addition, the sides focused on educational and cultural collaboration between the two countries. “Darchiashvili thanked Al Safadi for granting land near the Jordan River’s baptism site for the construction of the Georgian Culture Center and provided an update on Georgia’s progress in this area,” the MFA’s press release reads.

Georgian FM Ilia Darchiashvili invited King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan to visit Georgia.

