Georgian Justice Minister Visits Baku

Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze met on March 10-11 with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, counterpart Fikrat Mammadov and Speaker of the National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova in Baku.

Minister Bregadze and President Aliyev discussed today the role of the Justice Ministries in the development of the strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Georgian Justice Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani President’s press service said the two officials also discussed bilateral relations in transport, energy and trade.

Yesterday, the Georgian and Azerbaijani Justice Ministers signed a cooperation memorandum during their meeting. According to Minister Bregadze, the document aims to strengthen joint efforts against the forgery of documents to support links between young lawyers in respective countries.

The Azerbaijani Justice Ministry on its part noted that the memorandum envisages “promoting justice and judicial systems, e-services and digital innovations, penitentiary, probation, mediation, training of lawyers and other specific measures.”

Also on March 10, Minister Bregadze discussed with Speaker Gafarova and the Head of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Arzu Nağıyev, ways to further develop strategic relations between the two countries.

