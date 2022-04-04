Rashad Nabiyev (L) and Irakli Garibashvili (R) meeting in the Government Chancellery in Tbilisi. April 4, 2022. Photo: FB/Government of Georgia
Azerbaijani Transport Minister in Tbilisi

05/04/2022 - 03:02
On April 4, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili hosted Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, focusing on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, Black and Caspian Sea Transport Corridor, Persian Gulf-Black Sea Corridor and so called green ports.

According to the Georgian Government’s press service, the parties noted coordinated bilateral cooperation facilitating cargo flow to the Europe-Asia Transport Corridor.

“[This] will ultimately make a positive impact on the regional development and long-term prosperity through peace and stability.”

As per the Azerbaijani Ministry’s report, the parties, stressing the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project, noted the joint work being carried out to increase the volume of freight traffic.

It also said Azerbaijan and Georgia have an important potential and favorable conditions for expanding cooperation in all areas, including transport and Information and Communications Technology.

