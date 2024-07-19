FM Darchiashvili Meets Hungarian Colleague Szijjártó

On July 19, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. The parties held both one-on-one and expanded meetings.

The Georgian FM congratulated his Hungarian counterpart on the European Council presidency, and thanked him for Hungary’s “unwavering support for Georgia and its foreign policy objectives,” the Georgian MFA reported on July 19. The parties discussed Georgia’s European integration path.

“The importance of the involvement of the two countries towards strengthening the connectivity on the Black Sea was emphasized, which is especially relevant in the current geopolitical environment in order to provide alternative routes,” the Georgian MFA said.

The cooperation in various fields including trade, energy, economy was discussed. “Inspiring economic indicators achieved by Georgia were given the high assessment,” the Georgian MFA added. The parties also signed an agreement “between the Government of Georgia and the Government of Hungary on Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments.”

According to the same information, “when speaking about the current security challenges, the support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was once again emphasized.”

Meanwhile, the Hungarian Foreign Minister in an interview with Russian media outlet Ria Novosti, praised and defended Georgia’s controversial foreign agents legislation, calling it “a completely understandable attempt by the country to regulate and limit the possibility of external interference.” He said: “We witnessed something similar in Hungary, our opposition was financed with millions of dollars from abroad, mainly from the USA.” He also said: “I do not think that anyone, especially the European Union, has the right to criticize Georgia for such a law.”

Also Read: