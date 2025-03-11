Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova Visits Georgia, Signs Memorandum of Understanding

The Speaker of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly (Milli Mejlis), Sahiba Gafarova, is on an official visit to Georgia, where she met with her counterpart, the Speaker of the Georgian Dream Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, on March 10. During the meeting, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening parliamentary cooperation. On 11 March she also met with the Prime Minister of the GD, Irakli Kobakhidze, and the President of the GD, Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Meeting with GD Speaker Papuashvili and Signature of Memorandum

Gafarova and Papuashvili discussed deepening cooperation between the two nations, emphasizing the “multi-faceted productive cooperation” between Georgia and Azerbaijan. Discussions also covered the current situation in the South Caucasus region, highlighting the importance of peace, security, and the implementation of strategic regional projects.

In the framework of the meeting, the counterparts signed a Memorandum of Understanding underlining their commitment to enhance parliamentary cooperation. According to a press release issued by GD Parliament, the memorandum aims to promote “parliamentary cooperation with strategic partnership aspirations” and to facilitate “regular links between the Commissions and Committees, as well as the exchange visits of the delegations in view of the sharing of experience.”

“It is always a pleasure to host a friend and supporter of Georgia, Ms. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Mejlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We discussed historically friendly relations between our countries and expressed readiness to continue our intensive cooperation & exchange on the parliamentary level. We have also reaffirmed our commitment to supporting strategically important regional projects,” stated Papuashvili following the meeting on social media.

Meeting with GD PM Kobakhidze

On March 11, Gafarova met with GD PM Irakli Kobakhidze, where discussions focused on the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, joint regional projects, and economic cooperation. The development of the Middle Corridor was also highlighted as a key area of collaboration. The press release noted that the importance of peace and stability in the South Caucasus region was emphasized.

On January 17, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held a high-level meeting with his Azerbaijani counterparts, during which the two sides signed the protocol of the 10th meeting of the Georgian-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, further promoting regional cooperation and economic ties.

Meeting with GD President Kavelashvili

Gafarova also met with GD-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili, where discussions centered on the “historically strong friendly relations” between the two countries and the main directions of the Georgian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership. The importance of successful cooperation in various international and regional formats, including trilateral cooperation between Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey, was emphasized, the official press release of the Georgian side said.

“The conversation also touched upon the ongoing developments in the South Caucasus region. Mikheil Kavelashvili stated that Georgia supports peace and stability in the South Caucasus and is ready to continue contributing to this process,” said the press release.

