Georgian Economy Minister Meets Azerbaijan’s Aliyev

Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister / Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili has met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, the Georgian Economy Ministry reported today.

The Ministry said the parties had discussed issues related to energy, transport, tourism, communications, investments, etc.

According to the Georgian Economy Ministry, Minister Davitashvili also discussed with President Aliyev the prospects of Georgia and Azerbaijan to serve the increased flow of transit goods between the western and Central Asian directions.

“I’m convinced the high-level strategic and good-neighborly relations between our countries will further deepen for the benefit of our peoples and countries,” Minister Davitashvili reportedly stated at the meeting with Ilham Aliyev.

Following the meeting, the Georgian Minister stated that an agreement was reached with Azerbaijan on key issues related to increasing trade turnover.

“We will also make progress in the protection of geographical indications, we’ll have the opportunity to implement many joint projects related to further improvement of transport infrastructure, which will increase the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor,” Levan Davitashvili added.

The Georgian delegation, led by Economy Minister Davitashvili, is visiting Azerbaijan on April 14-15 for a working visit.

The delegation includes his deputies Guram Guramishvili and Romeo Mikautadze, Advisor to the Prime Minister Ioseb Tkemaladze, Davit Peradze, the Director-General of the Georgian Railway, as well as the Oil and Gas Corporation head, Giorgi Bakhtadze.

