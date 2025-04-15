Mikheil Kavelashvili visits Azerbaijan

On April 15, Georgian Dream-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili visited Azerbaijan. As part of the visit, Kavelashvili met with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov. He is also scheduled to meet with President Ilham Aliyev, as well as with the Speaker of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly of Azerbaijan), Sahiba Gafarova.

“I am honored to commence my first official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, a valued friend and strategic partner of Georgia… I look forward to productive meetings focused on strengthening our robust bilateral relations,” wrote Kavelashvili on X.

This is Kavelashvili’s first official visit abroad since he was elected by the GD parliament on December 14, following the disputed 2024 parliamentary elections. His presidency has not been recognized by a number of Western countries and international partners, who have expressed serious concerns about widespread electoral fraud and irregularities.

Meeting with Ali Asadov, PM of Azerbaijan

According to the official press release of the Georgian side, during the meeting with the PM of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, the sides discussed the main directions of the strategic partnership between the two countries, “highlighting the successful cooperation in various fields”, including regional and international multilateral formats.

“Today, during my visit to Baku, I held a productive meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ali Asadov. We discussed key directions of our countries’ strategic partnership and the successful cooperation across various areas, including multilateral formats,” wrote Kavelashvili on X following the meeting. “We underscored the importance of further strengthening trade and economic ties and advancing joint regional projects. I also highlighted the critical role of peace and stability in the region and expressed my gratitude to Azerbaijan for its unwavering support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

