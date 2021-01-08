Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on January 8 that the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is now in service, making the Southern Gas Corridor operational.

The 870 km Pipeline was the last element of the Southern Gas Corridor, consisting of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline and the South Caucasus Pipeline as well, which connects Azerbaijan’s offshore Shah Deniz gas field through Georgia, Turkey, Greece and Albania to Italy.

The Turkish MFA added that Azerbaijani gas had already reached Italy.

