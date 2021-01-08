Southern Gas Corridor supply chain. Source: tap-ag.com
News

Southern Gas Corridor Operational

08/01/2021 - 21:39
0 Less than a minute

Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on January 8 that the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is now in service, making the Southern Gas Corridor operational.

The 870 km Pipeline was the last element of the Southern Gas Corridor, consisting of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline and the South Caucasus Pipeline as well, which connects Azerbaijan’s offshore Shah Deniz gas field through Georgia, Turkey, Greece and Albania to Italy.

The Turkish MFA added that Azerbaijani gas had already reached Italy.

Also Read:

Tags
08/01/2021 - 21:39
0 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of 13 EU FMs Call on Commission to Support EaP Countries Access COVID Vaccine

13 EU FMs Call on Commission to Support EaP Countries Access COVID Vaccine

08/01/2021 - 16:05
Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 537 New Cases, 494 More Recoveries, 34 New Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 537 New Cases, 494 More Recoveries, 34 New Fatalities

08/01/2021 - 11:15
Photo of Georgian Leaders React to U.S. Capitol Developments

Georgian Leaders React to U.S. Capitol Developments

07/01/2021 - 19:50
Photo of Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

06/01/2021 - 17:17
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button