Georgian FM Meets Azerbaijan’s Aliyev

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev today as part of the trip to Baku on April 26-27.

The two officials discussed new opportunities for economic relations, including in transportation as well as cooperation for stability in the South Caucasus, President Aliyev’s press service reported.

In the context of regional cooperation, the Azerbaijani President highlighted with the Georgian top diplomat opportunities for interaction between Tbilisi, Baku and Yerevan in a trilateral format.

After the meeting, FM Darchiashvili said in a tweet that the partnership between Tbilisi and Baku “is becoming stronger day by day, focusing on peace, stability and regional development.”

In Baku, the Georgian chief diplomat is also set to meet Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, FM Jeyhun Bayramov and National Assembly Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)