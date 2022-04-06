New Georgian FM Meets EU’s Borrell in Brussels

Freshly-appointed Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is paying his first visit in the new capacity to Brussels, where he met today with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

FM Darchiashvili said they discussed Georgia’s EU integration agenda and its progress in this context, as well as the security environment in the region and the 27-member bloc’s role in regional stability.

Glad to have started my tenure as🇬🇪's Foreign Minister by meeting🇪🇺 High Rep @JosepBorrellF. Discussed🇬🇪's 🇪🇺 integration agenda& its progress on this path.I count on🇪🇺's support in this context. Considered security environ in the region& focused on🇪🇺's role in regional stability pic.twitter.com/KTEWAw77d7 — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) April 6, 2022

The top Georgian diplomat’s visit to Brussels spans from April 6 to April 8. As part of the trip, he will participate in the NATO Foreign Ministerial on April 7 alongside colleagues from Ukraine, Sweden, Finland, Japan, Australia and South Korea.

FM Darchiashvili replaced David Zalkaliani, who stepped down as the Foreign Minister on April 4 to become Georgia’s Ambassador to the U.S.

