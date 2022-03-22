Georgian President Talks with EU’s Borrell

Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili spoke over the phone with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

“Talked with [Josep Borrell] on Georgia’s accelerated European integration path and on security, including the security of the Black Sea,” the President tweeted late on March 22.

“Thankful for VP Borrell’s reiterated support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Salome Zurabishvili added.

