The European flag. Photo: Olivier Darbonville / Unsplash
News

Georgian President Talks with EU’s Borrell

22/03/2022 - 23:20
24 Less than a minute

Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili spoke over the phone with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

“Talked with [Josep Borrell] on Georgia’s accelerated European integration path and on security, including the security of the Black Sea,” the President tweeted late on March 22.

“Thankful for VP Borrell’s reiterated support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Salome Zurabishvili added.

Also Read:

Tags
22/03/2022 - 23:20
24 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Tskhinvali Rejects to Work with ICC

23/03/2022 - 01:06

Riverside Oil Depot Sparks Environmental Concerns in Abkhazia

22/03/2022 - 19:50

Vice-Speaker: Committed to NATO Path, Georgia to Ponder Additional Security Guarantees

22/03/2022 - 16:48

Tskhinvali Court Dismisses Appeals of Rejected ‘Presidential’ Hopefuls

22/03/2022 - 16:01
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button