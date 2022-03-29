NATO Invites Georgia to Foreign Ministerial in April

NATO has invited Georgia along with several other non-members to the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Foreign Ministers, slated for April 6-7 in Brussels, Belgium.

The meeting will be in person and will be chaired by the NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg.

Along with Georgia’s David Zalkaliani, top diplomats of Australia, Finland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Sweden, and Ukraine, as well as EU’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell will be invited to attend one of two sessions on April 7.

