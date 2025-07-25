EU Condemns GD’s ‘Disinformation and Baseless Accusations,’ Attacks on Ambassador

The European Union said it “firmly rejects and condemns” what it called the “disinformation and baseless accusations” by the Georgian Dream authorities regarding the EU’s role in Georgia, and “strongly denounced” the personal attacks against the EU Ambassador Paweł Herczyński.

“Recent statements falsely claiming that the EU seeks to destabilize Georgia, drag it into war, or impose so-called ‘non-traditional values,’ constitute a deliberate attempt to mislead the public,” the EU spokesperson said in a July 25 statement.

The statement comes as Georgia’s visa-free travel with the EU is at risk, with Brussels calling on the GD authorities to meet eight conditions, including repealing the anti-LGBT law. Georgian Dream claims the law protects traditional family values and accuses the EU, under “deep state” control, of using visa liberalization to pressure the government and drag Georgia into the war in Ukraine.

“Undermining EU-Georgia relations through Russian-style conspiracy theories and divisive narratives only serves those who oppose Georgia’s democratic and European path,” the statement said.

The statement further strongly denounced what it called the “personal attacks” against the European Union Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, saying he “plays a vital role in fostering relations between the EU and Georgia” and enjoys the bloc’s “full trust and support.”

“We urge all political actors in Georgia to refrain from spreading disinformation, avoid inflammatory personal attacks, and work towards the European future for its population.”

Georgian Dream members continue targeting Ambassador Herczyński and other Western diplomats, claiming they serve the “deep state” agenda. Most recently, GD Secretary General and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said he would expel Herczyński from the country if it were up to him.

“The EU has been a consistent and reliable partner to Georgia,” the statement adds, concluding, “The EU reaffirms its unwavering support for the territorial integrity of Georgia and reiterates its steadfast solidarity with the Georgian people and its readiness to continue supporting Georgians on their path towards a European future.”

