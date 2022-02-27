Top EU Diplomat Worried Over Potential Russian Influence on Georgia

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has expressed worries over the potential activation of Russian influence in Georgia and Moldova amid Moscow’s armed attack against Ukraine.

“We’re worried for what may happen in the whole region. We’re afraid that Russia is not going to stop in Ukraine,” said the top European diplomat following the extraordinary meeting of EU Foreign Ministers late on February 27.

“And Russian influence can start working in the neighboring countries, Moldova and Georgia,” the EU foreign policy chief continued, adding that he is planning to visit Moldova.

The High Representative further stated that the European Union needs to be vigilant on the impact of the crisis on the Western Balkans.

The top diplomat said Brussels will have to look at the positions and the alignment of foreign policies of the EU candidate Balkan countries to that of the European Union.

