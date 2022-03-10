Prague, Czech Republic. Photo: Radek Kozák | Unsplash
News

Georgian, Czech FMs Hold Phone Talks

10/03/2022 - 19:11
14 Less than a minute

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held today a phone conversation with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.

Minister Zalkaliani talked about Georgia’s EU membership application and stressed that Tbilisi expects support from partners in its bid, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The two top diplomats also discussed the security environment after Russian aggression in Ukraine and reiterated their support towards Kyiv, according to the Ministry.

The foreign ministers noted the importance of further international involvement in the region and consolidating support for Georgia considering potential threats amid current regional developments.

Read Also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
10/03/2022 - 19:11
14 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

2008 War: ICC Prosecutor Files Arrest Warrant for S. Ossetian Officials

10/03/2022 - 23:26

Activist Sentenced to Four Day Administrative Detention

10/03/2022 - 21:22

Russian Deputy Economy Minister Visits Abkhazia

10/03/2022 - 19:20

Moscow Says Abkhazia, S. Ossetia Shall be Less Dependent on Russia

10/03/2022 - 19:20
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button