Georgian, Czech FMs Hold Phone Talks

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held today a phone conversation with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.

Minister Zalkaliani talked about Georgia’s EU membership application and stressed that Tbilisi expects support from partners in its bid, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The two top diplomats also discussed the security environment after Russian aggression in Ukraine and reiterated their support towards Kyiv, according to the Ministry.

The foreign ministers noted the importance of further international involvement in the region and consolidating support for Georgia considering potential threats amid current regional developments.

